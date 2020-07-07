Milind Soman finally reacts to being cancelled for childhood RSS links

'Four More Shots Please!' actor Milind Soman had to face the fury of netizens, after an excerpt from his memoir went viral on the internet. In 'Made in India: A Memoir by Milind Soman', the model-turned-runner had revealed that he was a part of the Hindu right-wing organization - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), when he was young.

After the news broke out on the internet, Liberal Twitter went completely berserk and cancelled the 54-year-old. Some even went ahead and declared that Milind wasn't hot anymore.

In a recent interview with Scroll.in, Soman spoke about the same and said that it's 'very funny' to think he's not hot anymore. Talking about the outrage on social media, he said, "Outrage isn’t new to me. There was outrage when I married my wife, who’s 26 years younger. There was outrage in 1995 when I did the Tuff Shoes ad."

He added, "What happened in this case is one publication released just those two pages, and everyone thought the book is all about that, or worse, I wrote an article to promote the book. It feels like slapstick after a point. People getting angry and rolling over themselves like characters in a Charlie Chaplin movie."

In his memoir, the 'Bajirao Mastaani' actor had mentioned his childhood experience at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's shakha. He had revealed that his days at the shakha were all about marching in khaki shorts, doing yoga, working out in a traditional outdoor gymnasium and singing songs. He had also said that he's often left baffled about the 'communal propaganda the media attributes to RSS shakhas'.

After the story went viral on Twitter, Milind had responded to the reactions and tweeted : "Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time!"