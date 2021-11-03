e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

Milind Soman Birthday Special: Hottest pictures of the man who doesn't age

Milind Soman, actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast will celebrate his 57th birthday on 4th November, Thursday
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Milind Soman, actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast will celebrate his 57th birthday on 4th November, Thursday. This actor turned supermodel was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and moved to Mumbai when he was seven. He completed his Diploma in Electrical Engineering before entering into films and television. In recent years, he's also judged in India's Next Top Model and MTV's Supermodel of the Year.

Soman, will turn 57 on Thursday. However, the supermodel has defied ageing and continues to dazzle us with his looks. He also inspires people with his fitness-related posts.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are Milind Soman's hottest posts you can't help swooning over

ALSO READ

Milind Soman shares shirtless 'then and now' pics, netizens say 'you've found the fountain of...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Milind Soman pulls up Wikipedia for showing his birth year as 2020; changes made on the website
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal