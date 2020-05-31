Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and other celebs join Sonam Wangchuk's #BoycottChineseProducts movement

#BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina have been trending on Twitter ever since the video of Sonam Wangchuk went viral on the internet. For the unversed, Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' was inspired by Wangchuk's real life story. In the video, the educator- innovator had appealed his followers to ban Chinese products owing to the growing tension between China and India. Celebrities like Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and Ranvir Shorey have also joined the movement and took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.

Actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ..."