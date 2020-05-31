Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and other celebs join Sonam Wangchuk's #BoycottChineseProducts movement

#BoycottChineseProducts and #BoycottChina have been trending on Twitter ever since the video of Sonam Wangchuk went viral on the internet. For the unversed, Aamir Khan's '3 idiots' was inspired by Wangchuk's real life story. In the video, the educator- innovator had appealed his followers to ban Chinese products owing to the growing tension between China and India. Celebrities like Milind Soman, Arshad Warsi and Ranvir Shorey have also joined the movement and took to the micro-blogging site to announce the same.
Actor Arshad Warsi wrote, "I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too ..."
While Milind tweeted, "Am no longer on tiktok #BoycottChineseProducts"
Television actress Kamya Punjabi also joined the bangwagon and wrote, "I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative Be Indian buy Indian #BoycottChineseProducts."
This comes after, troops of India and China engaged in a major standoff for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh, in what is turning out to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after the Doklam episode in 2017.