Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar share loved-up throwback pics as they celebrate 7 years of togetherness

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar on Saturday celebrated 7 years of togetherness by sharing mushy pictures with each other on Instagram.
The couple took to their handles on the photo-sharing to pen sweet notes for each other.
Sharing a picture - where he's seen cuddling Ankita, Milind wrote: "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries."
Meanwhile, Ankita decided to mark the day by pulling out unseen gems from her archive.
The fitness enthusiast shared throwback pictures from their vacations and wrote: "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments. Thank you, my love, for being you. #blessed"
The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor tied the knot with Konwar in 2018 after dating her for over 5 years.
On the work front, Soman was last seen in the role of a eunuch in new web series "Paurashpur". The series traces the story of a medieval city that is fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love. It is set against the backdrop of 18th century India.
"Paurashpur" also features Shilpa Shinde, Kashish Rai, Annu Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Asmita Bakshi, Harshita Kasyap and Sahil Salathia. The show is directed by Sachindra Vats and has premiered on ALTBalaji and Zee5.
