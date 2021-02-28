Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar share loved-up throwback pics as they celebrate 7 years of togetherness

Model-turned-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar on Saturday celebrated 7 years of togetherness by sharing mushy pictures with each other on Instagram.

The couple took to their handles on the photo-sharing to pen sweet notes for each other.

Sharing a picture - where he's seen cuddling Ankita, Milind wrote: "After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries."