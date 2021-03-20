Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar indulge in a steamy lip-lock to promote vegan fashion





The lookbook will be unveiled at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.



"Every time we wear vegan, we are choosing to be kind. I've teamed up with my friends at PETA India to showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week some of the many luxurious vegan, eco-friendly materials available these days," Milind told IANS.



Ankita added: "PETA India's vegan fashion lookbook is about showing how easy it is to look killer without killing animals."



Soman, who is basking in the success of his latest OTT series “Paurashpur”, recently opened up on his marriage with wife Ankita Konwar, who is younger than him by 26 years.

In an interview with Rediff, Soman was asked if changes of staying loyal were stronger if one has a younger partner, to which he stated that being faithful has to do with the person and has nothing to do with physical intimacy.

He said, “I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about sex really, it's about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don't think sex is all that important, it's the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don't have that in a relationship, it's not one.”

“You might have great sex, but it's not a relationship. I think people stray when they don't get the emotional support, they need to lead their life,” he added.

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018.