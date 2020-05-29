Migrants' saviour Sonu Sood's local train pass goes viral, actor says 'life is a full circle'

Apart from actively helping stranded migrant workers reach their home states amid the coronavirus lockdown, Sonu Sood has also been interacting with his massive fan base on social media. From asking Sonu's help for reuniting with a girlfriend to sharing memes of the 'Simmba' actor, netziens have been finding hilarious ways to engage with Sonu. On Friday, a fan shared Sonu Sood's Rs 420 train pass from Borivali to Churchgate and wrote, "The one who has really struggled, understands the suffering of other people." Replying to the tweet, Sonu wrote, "Life is a full circle."
Check it out here:
Sood, on Tuesday said he has launched a toll free number to facilitate the migrants to reach their home.
Moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home, Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in the city due to the nationwide lockdown.
The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.
And now he has launched a toll free number - 18001213711 through which one can reach out to Sood's team for help.
"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.
The actor said the attempt is to help as many people as possible to reach their home.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)