'Migrant Lives Matter': Abhay Deol takes a dig at 'woke Indian celebrities' standing in solidarity for George Floyd's death

Bollywood celebrities are getting called out for expressing solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was a victim of police brutality. After 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut slammed them for not talking about the Palghar Sadhu lynching, actor Abhay Deol took a dig at them for ignoring the ongoing migrant crisis in the country.

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and wrote, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically."