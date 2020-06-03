'Migrant Lives Matter': Abhay Deol takes a dig at 'woke Indian celebrities' standing in solidarity for George Floyd's death

Bollywood celebrities are getting called out for expressing solidarity in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was a victim of police brutality. After 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut slammed them for not talking about the Palghar Sadhu lynching, actor Abhay Deol took a dig at them for ignoring the ongoing migrant crisis in the country.
Abhay Deol took to his Instagram and wrote, "Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically."
He added, "I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril.
#migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter
Black Lives Matter (find out why not to use the hashtag and still support the movement)."
Twitterati and several other celebrities have also been calling out Bollywood stars for keeping mum about the ongoing crisis in the country. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ishan Khattar were also trolled on social media for demanding justice of George Floyd's death.
On Wednesday, a user commented on 'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khattar's post saying, "Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow."
Shahid Kapoor's baby brother hit back at the user and commented, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."