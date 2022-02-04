Michele Morrone of '365 Days' fame makes Indian debut with the song 'Mud Mud Ke' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez

Following the resounding success of songs created independently, Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory arrives at a milestone as he announces 'Mud Mud Ke' starring the '365 Days' star Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez.

With the launch of a poster, the music banner welcomes the Italian actor to the Indian entertainment industry with the peppy song sung by hit machine Tony Kakkar and queen of music Neha Kakkar.

The upcoming song marks Morrone's Indian debut and the label's first international collaboration. Both Michele and Jacqueline set the internet on fire with social media pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song's shoot.

This is the announcement that the fans of the stars and music listeners had been waiting for since their pictures went viral.

Tony Kakkar has lent music to 'Mud Mud Ke', Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser will release on the 8th of February, 2022.

Anshul Garg says, “Mud Mud Ke marks our first collaboration with an international star Michele Morrone. He will be seen paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo have owned the song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar. We're fortunate to have begun 2022 with big announcements. The credit goes to our listeners, who have been thrilled about our songs way ahead of their release.”

Jacqueline Fernandez says, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Michele Morrone says, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

