MIA for 6 months, Rhea Chakraborty shares a powerful Instagram post on International Women's Day 2021

Meanwhile, the first charge sheet filed in the drugs case probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has mentioned briefly about the role of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for being instrumental in procuring and financing the drugs.

A senior NCB official related to the probe wishing anonymity told IANS: "There has been instances in which the role of Rhea has been mentioned briefly in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in a court here."

The NCB filed 11,700 pages charge sheet. Besides Rhea, the NCB has named her brother Showik and 31 more people.

In August last year, the NCB Mumbai had registered two cases related to the drugs angle which emerged in the investigations into Sushant's death.

Moving swiftly, the NCB had arrested Rhea and Showik, and several other persons in September last year, creating an upheaval in Bollywood circles.

The Chakraborty siblings and another 23 other arrested-accused are currently out on bail, while 8 remain in custody.

On the morning of June 14, 2020, Sushant, 34, was found hanging at his rented duplex flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

Meanwhile on work front, 'Chehre', starring Rhea Chakraborty with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Haashmi, has been confirmed for theatrical release on April 30.

The thriller has been helmed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

‘Chehre’ also features, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.