MeToo accused Anu Malik to judge this new singing reality show

Last year social media witnessed such a dramatic and significant #MeToo campaign, which divided the entertainment industry with those taking sides of the accused, and those who went all out in naming and shaming those who had harmed their dignity. Among others, music director Anu Malik was one of the well-known and major names in the list of accused.

Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and Alisha Chinai are some popular names who accused Anu of sexually harassing them. The impact was severe, and Malik was sacked as the judge from the singing reality show Indian Idol.

But few months back there were rumours that Anu may come back on the Indian Idol’s season 11 as a judge however it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Now as per reports in a leading daily, the musician will be appearing on singing-based reality show named Superstar Singer alongside lyricist Sameer for one episode.

Singer Alisha had accused Malik for molestation in the ’90s, which also led to a settlement in court a few years later. Sona Mohapatra was the first one to call out Anu Malik in the open. She had called him a 'serial predator'. After that singer Shweta Pandit also accused him for harassing her at the age of 15.