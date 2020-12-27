'Meri rakh ko Ganga me mat bahana': Kangana Ranaut pens another poem

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again used a poem to express her feelings, and this time has shared that she wants her ashes to be scattered on the mountains, and not immersed in Ganga.

The actress penned another poem titled, Rakh (ashes), which comes with some heartwarming moments from her recent hiking trip along with her family.

"Wrote a new poem called Rakh got inspired while hiking, do watch when you can," she wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

In the video, she recites the poem in the background as the visuals show the actress playing in the snow with her family. She is seen running in the snow, throwing snow on relatives and playing with nephew Prithvi Raj.

Through the poem, she talked about her wish for her ashes to be scattered on the mountains as she loves the mountains.