'Meri Christmas': Vicky Kaushal shares loved-up photo with wife Katrina Kaif as they celebrate first Christmas after wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been winning hearts and setting relationship goals since their wedding pictures came out. On December 25, 2021, the newlywed couple celebrated their first Christmas together after marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a glimpse of his Christmas celebration with his wife. In the photo, with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background, Vicky is seen wrapping Katrina in his arms while they smiled for the camera.

Vicky chose a pastel blue collared shirt with beige pants and Katrina looked stunning in the floral mini dress and her swoon-worthy new bride glow.

While the picture is very adorable, Vicky's caption will make your hearts melt. Showering love on his wife, the 'URI' actor wrote, ‘Meri Christmas! 🎄❤️' (My Christmas), a play on the words Merry Christmas.

Loading View on Instagram

Katrina also took to her Instagram and shared picture of beautiful Christmas decorations in their new Juhu house.

They recently shifted to the new house, where they are neighbors to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and had their housewarming rituals earlier this week.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Katrina announced her new project on the occasion of Christmas as well. The actor revealed she will be working with Vijay Sethupati in a new film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate wedding in Rajasthan. Sharing the first set of pictures from the wedding, the couple shared identical posts: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Following their wedding, the couple took off for Maldives for their honeymoon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai to celebrate first Christmas with wife Katrina Kaif

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:51 AM IST