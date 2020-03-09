Mere Angne Mein: Hey 'King of remixes' Tanishk Bagchi, stop spoiling old classics and making our ears bleed!

Tanishk Bagchi, the poster boy of the trend of remixes in Bollywood, is back with a new track. The cringe-worthy recreation of the classic 'Mere Angne Mein' track stars Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and presented by T-series. While we do understand that Bagchi and Bhushan Kumar are obsessed with modernising and recreating old classics, it's high time they stop making our ears bleed.

Tanishk Bagchi who's touted to be the King of remixes has rehashed songs like Saki Saki, Tamma Tamma, Aankh Maare, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Ole Ole 2.0 and the list goes on and on. The music director kick-started the trend with OK Jaanu's The Humma Song, which was a remake of Grammy and six National Awards winner, A R Rahman's track. Since then, Tanishk has given his remixed tracks to a number of commercial films. However, it's high time the music director leaves the crap trend in the cave and give us some original tracks.