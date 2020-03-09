Mere Angne Mein: Hey 'King of remixes' Tanishk Bagchi, stop spoiling old classics and making our ears bleed!

Tanishk Bagchi, the poster boy of the trend of remixes in Bollywood, is back with a new track. The cringe-worthy recreation of the classic 'Mere Angne Mein' track stars Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and presented by T-series. While we do understand that Bagchi and Bhushan Kumar are obsessed with modernising and recreating old classics, it's high time they stop making our ears bleed.
Tanishk Bagchi who's touted to be the King of remixes has rehashed songs like Saki Saki, Tamma Tamma, Aankh Maare, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Ole Ole 2.0 and the list goes on and on. The music director kick-started the trend with OK Jaanu's The Humma Song, which was a remake of Grammy and six National Awards winner, A R Rahman's track. Since then, Tanishk has given his remixed tracks to a number of commercial films. However, it's high time the music director leaves the crap trend in the cave and give us some original tracks.
The recreated version of 'Mere Angne Mein' is nothing more than a cringe-fest. Amitabh Bachchan's iconic original track from 'Laawaris' has its separate fan base and the megastar's cross-dressed performance has barely faded from our memories. Contrary to the legendary performance, the T-series' new track shows a time-travelling story that features Jacqueline as a 1435 AD princess and Asim as a modern guy from 2020. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the track's lyrics make no sense and it seems like the makers have just tried to blatantly slap the original chorus in the recreated version. Apart from the song and its lyrics, even the premise of the music video fails to make sense. Tanishk Bagchi's 'Mere Agne Mein' is a disaster even a good-looking duo like Jacqueline and Asim couldn't save.
Recently, British electronic music artist TroyBoi had also called out Tanishk's track 'Do You Love Me' and called it a disappointment. ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi‘ that featured Divya Kumar Khosla, was also criticized for ruining Falguni Pathak's popular song from the 90s.
What comes to us as a surprise is that the same musician has given songs like Bol Na from 'Kapoor and Sons', Banno Tera Swagger from ' Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and a few other original chartbusters. Well, the 'King of remixes' Tanishk Bagchi needs to stop spoiling old classics and making our ears bleed!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)