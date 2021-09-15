'Mere 4 bacche hai': Saif Ali Khan says he is scared of expensive weddings; watch video

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will appear on Kapil Sharma's comedy show for the promotion of their recently released film 'Bhoot Police'.

In a new promo shared by the makers online, Saif confessed that despite wanting his wedding with Kareena Kapoor to be a close-knit affair, it turned out to be an extravagant affair.

The promo of the upcoming episode shows the host Kapil Sharma asking Yami about her intimate wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She replied, "It was my naani who told us we will follow the Covid-19 protocol, thus, we had only 20 people present at the wedding."

On hearing the actress' response, Saif recalled, "Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai."

The 'Hum Tum' actor further said that he is scared of 'expensive' weddings. "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children, I am scared)," Saif joked.

Saif has two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena. He also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in films like 'Adipurush', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan.

