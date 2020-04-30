Mera Naam Joker: When Rishi Kapoor checked out Simi Garewal undressing and awakened a generation's sexuality

In 1967, Sharmila Tagore stunned the Indian audience by donning a swimsuit in the Bollywood hit ‘An Evening in Paris’. Nothing of this sort had been done like this in a Hindi movie before and the image of Sharmila water skiing through the French Riviera is talked about even today.

And while Bollywood felt that it would be a long time before anyone else took such a bold step, Simi Garewal was seen changing her clothes in the Raj Kapoor-directed Mera Naam Joker in 1970.

Rishi Kapoor, who plays a younger version of Raj Kapoor, in his first credited role, has a massive crush on Mary, his schoolteacher, played by Garewal. While visiting her, he is caught staring at her changing her clothes in a field, which probably is the fantasy of most schoolboys when they have a crush on a teacher.

Interestingly, Garewal is only four years older than Rishi Kapoor, and she tweeted this on Thursday.