Mental Health Institute slams Kangana Ranaut for saying 'depression is a consequence of drug abuse'

Kangana Ranaut had recently taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.
Earlier this week, Kangana took to her verified Twitter account to take a dig at Deepika using the latter's name in a hashtag, leaving no guesses as to who her comment was aimed at.
"Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone," Kangana tweeted.
The tweet didn't go down well with a section of Twitter and New Delhi's VIMHANS Mental Health & Rehab facility took to their official Twitter handle to slam the 'Manikarnika' actor.
They wrote, "Do NOT"
Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, "Please do more. Please sue her for the dangerously misinformed statements she has been giving out since the last 3 months now."
"Finally. Need more associations, institutes and experts to denounce such incorrect and inaccurate information. It has taken several unfortunate incidents to start a mature dialogue on mental health in India. This flippancy needs to be strongly criticized and discouraged," wrote another user.
A user wrote, "VIMHANS shows spine, calls out #KanganaRanaut for further stigmatising mental health problems, turning those struggling with depression into drug addicts! Kudos!"