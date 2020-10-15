Men Supporting Men? When Akshay Kumar attacked Aamir Khan for 'leaving India' remark

While the two leading stars of the Hindi film industry have been quite vocal about 'men supporting men', it was apparently not the case a few years ago.

In 2015, after Aamir Khan came under attack for his 'leaving India' comments in the 'intolerance' debate, Akshay had also taken a jibe at the actor saying ups and downs happen in every country and one should not start giving 'bold' statements.

Akshay had told India Today TV, "Any kind of ups and downs happen in every nation and you can’t get into so much straight away that you start giving such bold statements. These kinds of things happen. There are so many good things also which we don’t speak about. “Unfortunately, we have the habit of only pointing out the wrong things but nevertheless everybody has the right to talk."

Aamir had however hit back, asserting he never meant that he wanted to leave the country or that India was intolerant.

Asserting that no other country is as diverse as India, Aamir had said, “I was born here and I will die here.”

“I never said India was intolerant or I wanted to leave the country. I also understand the emotions of those who were hurt. I would like to say that my statement was misunderstood and to some extent media is responsible for it. I was born here and I will die here,” the ‘PK’ star had told reporters in Mumbai on the eve of his 2006 superhit “Rang De Basanti” completing ten years.

“Our country is diverse with so many languages, culture…no other country has so much diversity as India,” he had said.