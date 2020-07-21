'Men don’t need dishwashers?': Voltas receives flak for promoting 'woman's place is in the kitchen' stereotype

Lately, several brands have been getting called out for promoting gender stereotypes through their marketing campaigns. After Ariel and Scotch Brite, home appliance company Voltas is receiving flak for its latest Beko dishwasher ad.
The ad shows four women talking about how Voltas Beko's easy-to-use dishwasher has made doing house chores easy, amid coronavirus lockdown. The caption read: "In times like these, #VoltasBeko dishwashers have made lives easier and chores convenient. They're #TestedByRealMoms and bear their seal of approval. So, trust and bring home a dishwasher today."
The ad didn't go down well with Tweeple and several users lashed out at the company for promoting 'women's place is in the kitchen' stereotype.
Journalist Faye Dsouza was among the others who called out the brand. She wrote, "Men don’t need dishwashers?"
Meanwhile, user commented, "Real moms? Why just moms? Why not dads or husbands? Such a problematic narrative you guys have!"
"Didn't know motherhood and dishwashing were related. Keen to understand why you thought this was appropriate?" asked another user.
A comment read: "I wd buy one but Im too busy washing dishes to get a job.women spend more time that men do on housework, and problematic narratives like this move equality further away. Also fill that poor woman's glass with alcohol. It's probably the only way she can survive patriarchy!"
Here are some reactions: