'Mehendi' actor Faraaz Khan battling for life in ICU, family seeks financial help

In the link shared by Bhatt, Faraz's family members revealed details about his condition. It read, "Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core."

They further added, "While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span."

He was then admitted to the the emergency ward of Bengaluru's Vikram hospital, after suffering three consecutive seizures .

"Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability," read the statement attached in the fundraiser.

So far, Rs 1.8 lakh have been raised, while the goal is to raise Rs 25 lakh as the 'Fareb' actor needs to stay in the hospital for at least '7-10 more days'.

Meanwhile, Faraaaz Khan's brother Fahmaan told Times of India that the actor has been on ventilator for the past five days and there are 50% chances of his survival.