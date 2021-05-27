Mehboob Khan Death Anniversary: Best movies by 'Mother India' filmmaker

Mehboob Khan was a pioneer producer-director of Indian Cinema and he is famously known for directing the social epic 'Mother India' for which he won the Filmfare Awards for Best Film and Best Director and two National Film Awards.

Khan set up his production company- Mehboob Productions and later a film studio- Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai in 1954.

He passed away on 28 May 1964. The cause of death was a heart attack. Let us honour him by taking a look at some of his best work over the years:

1. Amar: This is a Hindi romantic musical film produced and directed by Mehboob Khan. The film tells the story of a "three-way relationship between the upper-class lawyer played by Dilip Kumar, his educated fiancé, the social worker played by Madhubala and an ignorant, financially poor milkmaid played by Sonia. This movie dealt with the controversial subject of rape.

2. Aan: This is a Bollywood adventure film produced and directed by Mehboob Khan. It was the most expensive Indian film ever at the time. The story revolves around King Shamsher Singh who after ascending the throne begins a reign of terror and oppression. Thereafter, a young commoner named Jai cannot take to see his people so downtrodden and so steals the King's sister promising to marry her.

3. Andaz: This is a Hindi romantic drama film which consists of a love triangle. In the movie, Dilip loves Neena, but she treats him only as a friend. Later, she gets married to Rajan and when he comes to know that Dilip once loved Neena, misunderstandings arise.

4. Anokhi Ada: This is a Hindi romantic film directed by Mehboob Khan, it was also produced under Mehboob Productions. The story was a romantic triangle involving Surendra and Prem Adib as the two men in love with Naseem Banu who played the role of a woman suffering from amnesia.

5. Elaan: This is a Bollywood Muslim social melodrama film. It was directed by Mehboob Khan and produced under Mehboob Khan Productions. This movie revolves around Javed, who falls in love with Nazparvar, a woman who teaches his mother how to read and write. However, they are separated when her father forces her to marry Javed's cousin instead.

6. Anmol Ghadi: This is a drama film directed by Mehboob Khan. It revolves around childhood lovers Lata and Chander and how they are separated when the former moves to Bombay. She grows up to become a poetess under the pen name Renu. Chander grows impressed with her poetry and wishes to meet her.