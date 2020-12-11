Meghna Gulzar Birthday Special: Not just 'Chhapaak' and 'Raazi' - here are some masterpieces by the filmmaker

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of the highly regarded lyricist and poet Gulzar and actor Raakhee. She began her career as a freelance writer for a national newspaper in English language and the NFDC publication Cinema in India. She has been known to write scripts and direct documentaries for Doordarshan and music videos for several music albums. She debuted as a directed for a critically acclaimed movie, Filhaal in 2002. She has directed over six films, including Just Married, Talvar, Raazi, and Dus Kahaniyaan. Her movie, Chhapaak, a biography based on an acid attack survivor. While the trailer and the movie Chhapaak took the internet by storm, here are a few of Meghna’s film one must watch on the occasion of her birthday today.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starred in this critically acclaimed movie. This film garnered a lot of recognition to Meghna Gulzar as a director. The spy thriller film revolved around an Indian girl married and sent off to a Pakistani household to spy and gather information for national security. The film was well-received by the audience and critics. Raazi won many awards and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2018.