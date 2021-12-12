Meghna Gulzar Birthday Special: From 'Talvar' to 'Raazi', a look at best movies of the director

The daughter of lyricist and poet Gulzar and former actress Raakhee, Meghna Gulzar is one of the leading filmmakers in Bollywood film industry. She was born on December 13, 1973. Filmmaking was not her first choice, she used to work as a freelance writer for a national newspaper and at NFDC publication Cinema in India.

She made her debut as a screenwriter with her father's 1999 directorial 'Hu Tu Tu', but her first directorial debut was the movie 'Filhaal...' in 2002. Shee took a 8 year sabbatical and then directed the critically acclaimed 'Talvar' in 2015. Her first profitable venture was the patriotic thriller 'Raazi'. Meghna won the Best Director award at Filmfare.

She is currently working on her upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. The film will be based on the life of field marshal Sam Manekshaw, and the lead will be played by Vicky Kaushal.

Here are some of Meghna Gulzar's best movies:

Filhaal

This movie is Meghna's directorial debut. The movie stars Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri and Tabu. The movie revolves around the story of a woman who is devastated to find out that she can't give birth. But, her bestfriend comes to her rescue and offers to become a surrogate mother for her child.

Just Married

This movie stars Esha Deol and Fardeen Khan and released in 2007. The film is about a couple in an arranged marriage. It shows how they try to make things work and their awkward moments with each other during their honeymoon.

Talvar

The movie stars Irfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. This movie is based on the 2008 double murder of a teenage girl and her house servant. The film shows the CBI investigation from three different angles.

Raazi

This film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The story revolves around an Indian female spy who married into a Pakistani household to gather information for national security purposes. It stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film won the Filmfare awards for Best Director, Best Film, Best Actress and many others.

Chhapaak

This film stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, playing the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. It showcases her arduous journey towards getting justice.

