Meezaan Jaffrey reveals how his parents would react if a girl comes to his house and claims he is the father of her kid

Quizzed on the chances of comparison with Akshay, Meezaan replied: "I don't get bothered by all these. I personally don't think there should be any kind of comparison. The song is coming out after 26 or 27 years. We have tried to do it for today's audience, in today's style and with tadka for the new generation, the younger kids and most of them probably haven't seen the original song. Shilpa ji and I have given it our best to try and justify the original song."

Sharing his experience of featuring alongside Shilpa in the song, he added: "I think Shilpa ji is looking way better than what she looked like in the original song. I am grateful to have got the opportunity to work in such an iconic song with the same leading lady."

How was the experience of working with ace filmmaker Priyadarshan? "I'm a big fan of Priyan sir and have grown up watching his films. On the second day (of shoot), Priyan sir came to me saying 'don't worry about anyone, anything or what people have to say. Just forget everything, let yourself go and listen to the instructions that I tell you about the character, just do that'. That's exactly what I did. After that I used to come on the set as if I am coming to meet my friends. I used to act my scenes spontaneously. Also, he allows room for improvisation on the set. That really helps," the actor replied.

Meezaan also shared a brief about the character he is playing in the film.