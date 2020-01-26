Meet the real heroes: Remember our freedom struggle icons through these movies

Shaheed (1965) directed by S Ram Sharma with Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain was the most memorable of Manoj Kumar’s patriotic series (that includes Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti). A powerful script by B. K. Dutt and Din Dayal Sharma, pathos ridden performances and unforgettable music made the film, a much loved one for the masses. The songs (especially written by freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil) and composed brilliantly by Prem Dhawan, captured the sentiment evocatively and continue to be top-of-the-mind for any patriotic celebration.

The Chittagong Uprising, a little-known saga in 1930s British colonial India’s East Bengal (now Bangladesh) where a group of schoolboys and young women, led by a schoolteacher Masterda Surya Sen dared to take on the Empire has a couple of Bollywood films (Chittagong, Khele Hum Jee Jaan Se) attempting to immortalise that event on screen.

Chittagong (2012) directed by Bedabrata Pain starring Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles was a fairly engrossing version of those turbulent times with some alluring music by trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sound by Resul Pookutty. The film, while not a money spinner, managed to do decent business at the box office.

Khele Hum Jee Jaan Se (2010) Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial starring Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sikandar Kher, based on Manini Chatterjee’s Do and Die, an account of the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid, was even more of a lame-duck version — with little to elevate from the monotony of uninspired, laid-back story telling, staccato performances and uneventful runtime.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (October 1869 – 30 January 1948) the inspirational world leader who employed non violent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s Independence, better known as the Father of our Nation, has had a few Bollywood attempts made on his life story. Even so, none of them matched up to the majesty and momentous impact of Richard Attenborough’s epic British-Indian co-production Gandhi (1982) which won a slew of Oscars and other world awards and continues to influence the young and old, across the globe.

Shyam Benegal had Rajit Kapoor play the Mahatma in The Making of the Mahatma/ Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak (1996), a bilingual biography in English and Hindi. While the film is an authentic take on the progression of Gandhi from a barrister in South Africa to becoming the Mahatma and had a much lauded performance from Rajit Kapoor, it failed to make an impact on the box office.

Gandhi, My Father: This Feroz Abbas Khan directorial was based on the biography of Harilal Gandhi. The film paints an intricate picture of Gandhi (Darshan Jariwala)’s complex and strained relationship with his son Harilal Gandhi (Akshaye Khanna) amidst the backdrop of the freedom struggle. The film, though well made, was soon forgotten.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004) depicts the life of the Indian independence leader and traces the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. Written and directed by Shyam Benegal the film brings to life his unforgettable contribution to our freedom struggle. Benegal’s film had Sachin Khedekar doing a fantastic job as the eponymous hero and the film is one of the most informative documents of that period. A. R. Rahman put music to Javed Akhtar’s lyrics and the songs were some of the best heard in a film based on the Indian Freedom Struggle.

Sardar (1993), as the title suggests, is a biopic on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (played by Paresh Rawal)’s great contribution to our freedom struggle. Directed by Ketan Mehta and written by noted playwright Vijay Tendulkar, the film encapsulates the entire gamut of his contribution to the formation of India and is fairly authentic and gripping.