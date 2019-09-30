Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger who is a photographer from Jordan

After Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli, social media has surfaced the image of Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger. SRK’s fanpages are flooded with pictures of his lookalike, who is a photographer from Jordan.

According to the buzz around, Akram al-Issawi looks exactly how Shah Rukh Khan would look 20 years down the line. Some pictures are showing him getting SRK’s fans attention and all they want to do is click a selfie with their favourite celebrity’s doppelganger.