Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger who is a photographer from Jordan

After Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Virat Kohli, social media has surfaced the image of Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger. SRK’s fanpages are flooded with pictures of his lookalike, who is a photographer from Jordan.
According to the buzz around, Akram al-Issawi looks exactly how Shah Rukh Khan would look 20 years down the line. Some pictures are showing him getting SRK’s fans attention and all they want to do is click a selfie with their favourite celebrity’s doppelganger.
“Haha i thought he is srk,” wrote one fan.
“Srk after 20 years from now,” wrote another.
“Looks like shahrukhs lost judwa broder,” read another comment.
One fan gave more details about the man, saying that the Akram knows he looks like Shah Rukh Khan and even gave an interview to Al Arabiya about it in 2018. He said that he appreciates that he looks like the actor but doesn’t like the word ‘lookalike’.
On work front, Shah Rukh Khan still hasn’t announced his future projects. But he’s surely producing content with the collaboration with Netflix. Bard of Blood is the newly released Netflix series produced by SRK.
