Meet Rupin Suchak, celebrity interior designer who's turned Sonakshi Sinha’s house into a 'dreamy den'

Sonakshi Sinha's new artistic abode is a dreamy space. Clean lines, rich textures and geometric shapes filled with restful spaces- Interior; Rupin Suchak on Sonakshi Sinha’s apartment overhaul.
Sonakshi Sinha who resides with her parents and brothers in their bungalow Ramayan in Juhu, has got the top floor redesigned for herself. Art Director and Interior Designer Rupin Suchak, who has earlier done up Alia Bhatt's office space has now worked on Sonakshi's new pad which is an ultra-minimalistic and functional space.
Talking about the theme and design of the house, Rupin said, "The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It's a beautiful, super cozy space with an accommodating vibe. The entire space has turned out very close to my heart. The space stands out in its entirety. Nonetheless, there is an art deco clubbed with a modern vibrant pop art entrance that leads to the living room. It's my favourite piece and the artistic splash of colours used here offer that extra bold zing and pop that relates to Sonakshi's Dabbangg personality."
Speaking about the overhaul, Sonakshi said, “I’m sure everyone who lives with family would understand this, I was craving for my own space. Of course I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence. I had a very clear imagery of my apartment and Rupin brought it to reality in a heartbeat. Infact all through the lockdown I have been going through websites and checking out pictures, referencing and researching. When I walked into the apartment after it was done, it felt as if I have been living in it for ages now, it has shaped up on-point.”
Rupin also shared a video of Sonakshi on his Instagram talking about her new place:
Sonakshi shared it on her page saying, "Thanks for my amazing new space @rupinsuchak. Earlier my mom would complain - I'm never home, now she complains I never leave."
Rupin has also collaborated with the biggest names in the film industry like R. Balki, Gauri Shinde, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, A R Murugadoss, Anubhav Sinha and Raj & Dk. Mentored by Sabu Cyril, he was working as an assistant art director at the outset of his professional career. Some of the blockbuster films that Rupin has worked on are Shah Rukh Khan starrer RA.One, Agneepath, Tezz and Krrish 3
He later ventured as an independent Production Designer sharing credits in projects Happy Ending, Zid, & Ki & Ka, 'Dear Zindagi', 'Padman' and 'Spyder'.
When asked what he enjoys doing the most, set designing or personal spaces, Rupin said, "I love doing both. I have decided to go parallel in both fields. Film sets give me that extra push and madness. Homes are close to heart spaces. I need to get into the client's heart and understand what they want. I have to see that excitement in them when I deliver the space. I'll do anything for that. But if we look at it this way I feel both are related to spaces and spaces is what I create. I enjoy both of them more than anything else. Anything related to art would be my way to go."
