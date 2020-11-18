Meet Rupin Suchak, celebrity interior designer who's turned Sonakshi Sinha’s house into a 'dreamy den'

Sonakshi shared it on her page saying, "Thanks for my amazing new space @rupinsuchak. Earlier my mom would complain - I'm never home, now she complains I never leave."

Rupin has also collaborated with the biggest names in the film industry like R. Balki, Gauri Shinde, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, A R Murugadoss, Anubhav Sinha and Raj & Dk. Mentored by Sabu Cyril, he was working as an assistant art director at the outset of his professional career. Some of the blockbuster films that Rupin has worked on are Shah Rukh Khan starrer RA.One, Agneepath, Tezz and Krrish 3

He later ventured as an independent Production Designer sharing credits in projects Happy Ending, Zid, & Ki & Ka, 'Dear Zindagi', 'Padman' and 'Spyder'.

When asked what he enjoys doing the most, set designing or personal spaces, Rupin said, "I love doing both. I have decided to go parallel in both fields. Film sets give me that extra push and madness. Homes are close to heart spaces. I need to get into the client's heart and understand what they want. I have to see that excitement in them when I deliver the space. I'll do anything for that. But if we look at it this way I feel both are related to spaces and spaces is what I create. I enjoy both of them more than anything else. Anything related to art would be my way to go."