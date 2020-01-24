Meet Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, the 'Man Manager' of '83 squad

After meeting Kapil's devils in their first look of 83, here comes the backbone of the team 1983, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

PR Man Singh who's famously known as the 'Man Manager' as he was exceptionally well in his work and he leads the team in the right direction throughout the victorious journey of the 1983 World Cup.

Sharing the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh the makers took to their social media and wrote, "An amazing player but also the backbone of the Indian Cricket Team! Presenting the 'MAN' Manager, PR Man Singh ".