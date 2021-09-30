Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai; netizens have THIS request for Salman Khan

The internet went crazy after they found Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's internet twin who is Alina Rai.

Alina bears an uncanny resemblance to Katrina and soon after netizens spotted her profile on Instagram, she went viral on social media platforms.

Alina, is an avid social media user and often shares pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. She has 210k followers on the photo sharing app.

Social media users flooded the comments sections of her posts with comments like, "Looks same as @katrinakaif," "Kudrat ka Karishma," and "Ditto Katrina Kaif lagti ho aap (You look similar to Katrina Kaif) (sic)."

Several users also tagged Katrina and requested her to take a look at Alina's photos. "Hi @katrinakaif, Instagram has just found your look-alike in @alinarai07 Please check it at least once," a fan commented.

A few users also tagged Salman Khan in the comments and asked the superstar to marry Alina.

Take a look at some of her posts here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next feature in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. The actress recently wrapped the Austria schedule of the film.

She will also feature in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 22 during Diwali.

Katrina is also a part of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

