Meet Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik who loves gold just like the veteran singer

Several photos of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Swastik have surfaced on social media platforms.

Recently, Swastik was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal in the city and going by the viral photos, it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is a spitting image of his grandfather.

Sunglasses and ostentatious clothing and jewellery make for the veteran singer and music composer's signature look. And in the photos, Swastik can be seen wearing a thick gold chain and stylish glares just like Bappi Lahiri.

Take a look at his photo here:

Meanwhile, last month, Bappi Lahiri issued a statement and addressed rumours about his health. For those unversed, there were rumours that the 68-year-old has lost his voice.

After his son Bappa Lahiri shared an update on his health, the veteran singer wrote in his statement that he is 'doing well'. He also said that it is 'disheartening to see 'false reports' about his health doing the rounds on the internet.

According to his son, the singer was seeking treatment for a lung ailment when he was diagnosed with the virus and he has been advised not to talk as part of the recovery process. Bappa had also clarified that is the reason why onlookers have thought he lost his voice.

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in April as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for COVID-19. While the singer-composer was discharged soon after, five months since his recovery from the virus, he is still suffering from health issues.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:04 PM IST