Meet Ambika Gupta – Kajal Aggarwal’s luxe wedding planner who designed the 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ theme for her big day

Since Kajal has always urged her fans and followers to support small businesses, she walked the talk and urged us to convert the French ambience into an authentic artisanal experience.

“We curated and designed a backdrop made of 'Pettis,' or traditional contraptions used by coconut tree climbers. Handmade with love by tree climbers of Kadamba Vanam farms in Parmenkenni, Tamil Nadu and hand-painted by local artists, we bought them from the farmers itself & that was a beautiful way to support the farmers in these hard times. Other aspects that drew attention too were the Kutch workmanship in furnishings, traditional dry palm weaves all round, also a Chettinad console and brass pots with banana leaves.

The wedding venue was the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai where Kashmiri design details were incorporated as a special, heartfelt nod to Kajal's husband Gautam's heritage who is from the region. The theme was 'Shikara - Voyage of Love' and it drew from the idyllic and serene beauty of Kashmir, by mirroring mountain ranges and the majestic Dal Lake. Ambika recalls, "The mandap was majestic and reminiscent of a pyramid. This was an ode to hilly terrains of Kashmir and also representative of the merging of the self and the soul. It was held together by gold frames and translucent baby pink screens. The mandap also bore intricate details of a Shikara, with panelling reminiscent of Kashmir’s houseboats with their wooden 'jaalis.' Adding to the warmth were powder blue pashmina embroidery pieces captured in diamond set frames. Each guest was given a silver bell with a personalised note."

In the end, everyone enjoyed the intimate scale of the wedding along with the layered beauty of each design detail and for Ambika, the experience was even more rewarding because of her client. She says, "Kajal is an extremely down-to-earth person and her entire family was wonderfully sweet and warm. Kajal and her family is really sweet and treated all of us like an extended part of the family. My biggest take away from this wedding has been the personal bond I developed with the family. It has only hit me post the wedding that I actually did a celebrity wedding.”