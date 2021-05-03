Meenakshi Seshadri shares stunning pic on Instagram amid rumours of death

Former Indian actor Meenakshi Seshadri, who starred in films like 'Jurm', Ghayal' and 'Damini', has ended speculations about her death by sharing a picture on Instagram.
On Monday, Meenakshi shared a picture of herself on Instagram, where she was seen looking ravishing in a red top.
"Dance Pose!" she wrote in the caption.
She has been living in the United States with her husband and children. The actor shared the location with her latest post.
Meenakshi bid adieu to her acting career in 1995 after tying the knot with investment banker Harish Mysore. She reportedly runs a dance school in Dallas, Texas.
The former beauty queen made her debut in Bollywood with 'Painter Babu' in 1983. She then starred in movies like Meri Jung, Vijay, Shahenshah, Toofan, Joshilaay, Dacait, Bees Saal Baad, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Aadmi Khilona Hai and Ghatak.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)