'Media trial violates my right under Article 21': Rakul Preet Singh in Delhi HC on 'Rhea drug charges'

In a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Following this, Rakul Preet filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to be issued to Ministry of Information & Broadcast to stop the media barrage against her.

The hearing took place in the presence of single bench judge Justice Navin Chawla.

RPS cited the Programme Code and MIB guidelines to argue that media can't run hate campaigns.

“I got to know during a shoot that Rhea Chakraborty has named me and Sara Ali Khan for taking drugs, and the media started running a campaign against me,” she said.

She asked the court to de-register the channel for the slandering without knowing that Chakraborty retracted her statement.

“They're showing my morphed pictures and pictures from film sets to paint a narrative, to hound me, and link me to some sort of a drug gang. Media is harassing me; they're coming to my house. Please issue ad-interim direction to stop broadcasting of maligning and defamatory content against me. Media trials violate my right under Art 21 of the Constitution, court must interfere,” she argued.

What does the Article 21 say?

No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law, nor shall any person be denied equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.

The court asked Singh to file a complaint with the government.