Media house tweets sponsored article on faces launched by Mahesh Bhatt, Twitter says 'honest journalism'

A leading daily recently shared an article citing all the actors and musicians in Bollywood launched by veteran filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt.

Artists such as Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Arijit Singh, and Kumar Sanu among others have been written off as the ones who “made their foray into the glamorous world of Bollywood after being spotted by the director.”

It further mentioned ‘Sadak 2’ – the latest film directed by Bhatt starring his daughters Alia, Pooja, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

For those unversed, the film’s trailer has been declared as one of the most disliked videos on YouTube.