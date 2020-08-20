Media house tweets sponsored article on faces launched by Mahesh Bhatt, Twitter says 'honest journalism'

A leading daily recently shared an article citing all the actors and musicians in Bollywood launched by veteran filmmaker and producer Mahesh Bhatt.
Artists such as Kunal Kemmu, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Arijit Singh, and Kumar Sanu among others have been written off as the ones who “made their foray into the glamorous world of Bollywood after being spotted by the director.”
It further mentioned ‘Sadak 2’ – the latest film directed by Bhatt starring his daughters Alia, Pooja, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.
For those unversed, the film’s trailer has been declared as one of the most disliked videos on YouTube.
The article comes a day after Supreme Court’s verdict on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, where the apex court ordered a CBI probe.
The Bhatt family has been at the centre of receiving flak from SSR fans for allegedly sabotaging the actor’s career.
Not to mention, Mahesh was also summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning last month.
The daily shared Bhatt’s piece on its official Twitter handle with the disclaimer in all caps calling it “SPONSORED.”
The micro blogging site was divided over the filmmaker’s move as some called it a desperate attempt to “whitewash his image”, while others lauded the daily for “honest journalism.”
Here are some more reactions.
According to reports, Bhatt was a part of Sushant's life through the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She had starred in one of Bhatt's movies titled 'Jalebi'.
Rhea has been accused of abetting the suicide of Sushant who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)