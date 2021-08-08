'Maybe they're insecure': Nawazuddin Siddhique on actors who believe in astrology, change spellings of their names

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he doesn't believe in astrology and also shared what he thinks of actors who change the spelling of their names.

Sidduiqui recently featured as a guest on YouTube channel CurlyTales' 'Sunday Brunch With Zomato' series. During the Q&A round, Nawaz was asked if he believes in astrology. To this, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said, "No, I don't believe in anything". He showed his hands to the host and added, "Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them."

Nawaz was then asked about actors who change the spelling of their names. "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure," he said.