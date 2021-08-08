'Maybe they're insecure': Nawazuddin Siddhique on actors who believe in astrology, change spellings of their names

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he doesn't believe in astrology and also shared what he thinks of actors who change the spelling of their names.
Sidduiqui recently featured as a guest on YouTube channel CurlyTales' 'Sunday Brunch With Zomato' series. During the Q&A round, Nawaz was asked if he believes in astrology. To this, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor said, "No, I don't believe in anything". He showed his hands to the host and added, "Look, I don't have any rings or bracelets; I've never worn them."
Nawaz was then asked about actors who change the spelling of their names. "They must have some personal agendas, they must hate their names. I love my name, and this is the only correct way to spell it. Or maybe they're insecure," he said.
Nawazuddin recently featured in 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' music video. The romantic song is written and composed by Jaani and sung by Bpraak under the production of Desi Melodies.
The actor also marked his singing debut with 'Swaggy Chudiyan' from his film 'Bole Chudiyan'
Nawazuddin Siddhqui will next feature in actress-turned-producer Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. With 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Kangana is entering into web space as a producer.
Announcing the same last month, Kangana shared: "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru...We are privileged to have found our lion. Filming begins soon."
Apart from 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Nawazuddin Will also be seen sharing screen space with Neha Sharma in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.