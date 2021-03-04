'Maya will punish you': 'Sarabhai' fans crack 'middle class' jokes as Satish Shah waits in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor Satish Shah unleashed ‘middle class’ jokes on Twitter as he shared his experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai.
Shah, 69, documented his experience at the city's BKC centre while waiting in line for three hours to get a jab.
“#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man,” he wrote.
When a user asked why there is a VIP entrance, Satish wrote back, “There’s no separate VIP entrance but provide back door vaccination for aged VIPs and the ones on wheel chairs.”
The veteran actor was praised on the microblogging platform for not availing the “VIP treatment”.
However, some cracked jokes around his banter with onscreen wife Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).
For those unversed, Satish tested positive for COVID-19 last year.
The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on July 20 after he contracted the novel coronavirus. He was discharged on July 28.
"I am absolutely well now. As per protocol, I have to quarantine myself till August 11. I had developed fever which I suppressed by taking medicines. But then I was asked to get myself tested and the result turned out to be positive. I got admitted into the hospital immediately.
"I would advise everyone to do that because they monitor you round-the-clock and you can avoid complications. There’s nothing to be afraid of," Shah told PTI.
A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah’s career spans over four decades across TV and cinema.0 He is best known for his performances in films like Kundan Shah’s cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", Sooraj Barjatya's family dramas "Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain" and Farah Khan's action comedy "Main Hoon Na".
His last screen appearance was the second season of the hit comedy show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", which premiered in 2017.