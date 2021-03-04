'Maya will punish you': 'Sarabhai' fans crack 'middle class' jokes as Satish Shah waits in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor Satish Shah unleashed ‘middle class’ jokes on Twitter as he shared his experience getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai.

Shah, 69, documented his experience at the city's BKC centre while waiting in line for three hours to get a jab.

“#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man,” he wrote.