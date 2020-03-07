'May your acting career continue to flourish & leave less time for politics!': Shashi Tharoor wishes Anupam Kher on birthday

Actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday. On his special day, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished Kher in a sarcstic tweet on the microblogging site.

Tharoor said that he fondly remembers enjoying the actor's company before politics took him on a different path. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that hearing his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar and Kher chat in Kashmiri was a joy.

"Remember fondly the many times we enjoyed your company as a friend before politics took you on a different path. Hearing Sunanda&u chat in Kashmiri was a special joy. May your acting career continue to flourish&leave less time for politics!Best wishes," Tharoor wrote.