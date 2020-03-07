'May your acting career continue to flourish & leave less time for politics!': Shashi Tharoor wishes Anupam Kher on birthday

Actor Anupam Kher turned 65 on Saturday. On his special day, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished Kher in a sarcstic tweet on the microblogging site.
Tharoor said that he fondly remembers enjoying the actor's company before politics took him on a different path. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that hearing his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar and Kher chat in Kashmiri was a joy.
"Remember fondly the many times we enjoyed your company as a friend before politics took you on a different path. Hearing Sunanda&u chat in Kashmiri was a special joy. May your acting career continue to flourish&leave less time for politics!Best wishes," Tharoor wrote.
Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha also wished Anupam Kher on his birthday. "Warm & loving birthday wishes for a versatile & matured actor, fine human being, a social activist at times#AnupamKher. A self made man in films & society having made his presence felt in regional films, international films & tv sitcoms with his true sense of commitment & dedication. He wrote & played himself in his most popular & talked about biographical play ‘Kucch bhi ho sakta hai’. He has been a great TV host too. May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity & many more new ventures in the future ahead. Happy birthday," he tweeted.
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also wished Kher on his 65th birthday. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, @AnupamPKher! My dearest friend since 35 years & counting. We argue, laugh, make fun of ourselves, talk about films, food and fools in the world! There’s no one like you & there never will be. Your talent is unmatched. Love you always!"
Earlier, Kher posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen celebrating his birthday with veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York.
"Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the #GodOfActing #RobertDeNiro third year in a row. I am humbled that Mr. De Niro accepted my lunch invitation. It was magnificent," he wrote. "Isko kehte hain 'Kuchh bhi ho sakta hai' ka baap," he added in Hindi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)