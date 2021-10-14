'May you always find the strength of goddess in you': Anushka Sharma shares cutest pic with daughter Vamika on Durga Ashtami

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful Durga Ashtami post on her social media, dedicated to her little daughter Vamika.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Anushka shared a picture in which she can be seen cuddling her daughter, who is wearing a pink top.

"Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami," Anushka wrote the caption.

Fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

"So precious," Tahira Kashyap wrote, adding a heart emoticon.

Vaani Kapoor also dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Virat and Anushka got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The duo had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.

She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 09:31 AM IST