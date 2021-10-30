‘May the truth always be with you’: Ishaan Khatter shares special birthday wish for rumoured GF Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday who has been headlining for her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan in connection with the Mumbai cruise on drugs case, turned 23 today (October 30).

Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend and ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram and shared a special birthday wish.

Ishaan shared an adorable picture of Ananya from their Maldives vacation and wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini May the truth, strength and love always be with you.”

Last week, Ishaan was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out of his car to purchase a big bouquet of flowers before visiting Ananya amid her probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

On a related note, Ananya was called again by the NCB on Monday but did not turn up.

The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan (23) had been arrested along with 19 others.

Aryan Khan walked out of jail after 22 days.

During the investigation into the case, the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Panday, the sources said.

The NCB officials wanted to gather more information about the chats and hence, she was summoned.

The NCB had also seized Panday's laptop and mobile phone.

On work front, Ishaan will next be seen in horror comedy "Phone Bhoot". The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film "Pippa" lined up.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as "Liger", Zoya Akhtar's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone.

