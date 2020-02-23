'Math' kar Swara: 1988 born Swara Bhaskar trolled for saying 'I was 15 in 2010'

Actress Swara Bhaskar is not ony known for taking up challenging roles and for her undoubtedly great performances, she is also know for being vocal and having a viewpoint about most matters, especially if they are related to Politics.
Recently the actress was seen attending the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, where she spoke about NRC, NPR and CAA.
Anchor Rubika Liyaquat asked Bhaskar about the actress's comment on being an activist since the age of 15 and also questioned her about what she felt about NPR, when it was first collected in the year 2010. To this, Sawara denied ever mentioning that she was involved in activism since the age of 15 and later on went onto say, 'I was 15 in 2010'.
This sentence took the internet by storm and all the netizens lashed out on her on Twitter saying that actress did not know her math. This was unsurprisingly followed my a meme fest:
According to recent Wikipedia reports, Swara was born in 1988 and is currently 31 years old.
Earlier this month, Swara got back at her trolls by sharing an 'ungli' picture after she got her finger inked while voting for the Delhi elections.
