‘Mask pehen’: Ajay Devgn schools paparazzi for hounding him after shoot – watch video

Ajay shut down the claims and wrote on Twitter, "Some 'doppelganger' of mine seems to have got into trouble." "I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless."

Devgn has been shooting for the upcoming films ‘Maidaan’, ‘MayDay’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

'Maidaan' is inspired by the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached and managed the Indian national team from 1950 till his death in 1963, and is considered by many as the man who changed the face of modern Indian football.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma it will release on Dussehra 2021.

Devgn began shooting for MayDay in December last year. He stars in the thriller with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

‘MayDay’ marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. He will also produce the film.

On the other hand, Devgn essays a significant role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt.

The film reunites Devgn with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999).

Besides that he will also be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy film 'Thank God' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.