'Mask Neeche 'Kareena' Toh 'Un-Saif' Hoga': Mumbai Police cautions citizens against COVID-19 in Bollywood style

Amid the ongoing COVID -19 lockdown, Mumbai Police, through their social media handle, is making efforts to spread the word about social distancing by sharing intriguing posters featuring Bollywood stars.

On their Twitter handle on Sunday, they introduced a couple of posters to spread the word about COVID norms.

Mumbai Police took to Twitter and posted a few 'BollyGood' posters featuring legendary actors including Dev Anand, Madhuri Dixit and Govinda.

The first poster dedicated to the 'Guide' actor featured a monochromatic smiling picture of the late actor's face. It read, " 'Dev' Asli 'Anand' Toh Ghar Pe Hai.' (Dev, real joy is to be at home). The poster aimed at requesting people to stay at their homes to curb the spread of COVID.

The second poster showcased Madhuri, and it read, " 'Ma-dhuri' Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai'. (Mom, it is wise to keep distance). The poster exuded a message to follow social distancing - a Covid norm.

The next poster featured 'Partner' actor Govinda as he strikes a pose for the camera by fisting his hand and he donned the expressions of 'winning' something of substance. The poster had the message in line with the picture, "Stay At Home And 'Govinda' Hearts!" (Stay at home and 'go win the' hearts!'