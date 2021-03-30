Masakali 2.0: Tanishk Bagchi breaks silence on being trolled for recreating Mohit Chauhan's song from 'Delhi-6'

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Masakali 2.0', which was launched by Bhushan Kumar's T-series last year, had irked many music fanatics including the composer Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Bagchi, touted as the 'King of remixes', has finally opened up about being brutally trolled for the recreated version of the hit song. He said that he's getting opportunities after struggling for over a decade and will never turn down offers.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk said, "Everyone has ups and downs, but if I allow myself to be affected by Masakali, then I'd never be able to work again."

"There will always be those who try to pull you down, but there will be some who try and lift you up. I rely on the support of those who support me," he added.