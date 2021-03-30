Masakali 2.0: Tanishk Bagchi breaks silence on being trolled for recreating Mohit Chauhan's song from 'Delhi-6'

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Masakali 2.0', which was launched by Bhushan Kumar's T-series last year, had irked many music fanatics including the composer Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and film’s director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Bagchi, touted as the 'King of remixes', has finally opened up about being brutally trolled for the recreated version of the hit song. He said that he's getting opportunities after struggling for over a decade and will never turn down offers.
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk said, "Everyone has ups and downs, but if I allow myself to be affected by Masakali, then I'd never be able to work again."
"There will always be those who try to pull you down, but there will be some who try and lift you up. I rely on the support of those who support me," he added.
Tanishk's song was a recreated version of AR Rahman's classic song 'Masakali' from Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's 'Delhi 6,' which originally featured Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The hit song that featured actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was shot in Delhi Metro and was crooned by Mohit Chauhan, while lyrics were penned by famous lyricist Prasoon Joshi.
Criticizing the track, Mohit Chauhan had said that there was no point for the recreated version of 'Masakali' to be named after the original as it doesn't even sound like the track he sang for 'Delhi 6.'
