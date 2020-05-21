Masaba Gupta stuck in Goa with rumoured boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Mishra?

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is reportedly stuck in Goa with rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra. The rumoured couple had reportedly traveled for a weekend gateway, however, couldn't make it back due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The two are reportedly stuck at Satyadeep Mishra's residence for two months now.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are the new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Their Instagram posts reveal that the duo is stuck at the actor's beautiful home. Apart from posing in front of the same backgrounds, Masaba and Satyadeep also don't shy away from dropping cute comments on each other's social media.

Check out their posts here: