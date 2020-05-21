Masaba Gupta stuck in Goa with rumoured boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Mishra?

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is reportedly stuck in Goa with rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra. The rumoured couple had reportedly traveled for a weekend gateway, however, couldn't make it back due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The two are reportedly stuck at Satyadeep Mishra's residence for two months now.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are the new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Their Instagram posts reveal that the duo is stuck at the actor's beautiful home. Apart from posing in front of the same backgrounds, Masaba and Satyadeep also don't shy away from dropping cute comments on each other's social media.
Check out their posts here:
On 3rd March, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her hubby, producer Madhu Mantena, were granted divorce by the Bandra court in Mumbai.
As per the media outlet Times of India, the two got divorced last year in September, however, the news had gone unreported.
The duo had got hitched in 2015, and three years later there was trouble in paradise. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce.
Masaba had taken to Instagram and announced her separation in mid 2018. Her post read, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."
