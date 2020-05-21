Bollywood

Masaba Gupta stuck in Goa with rumoured boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Mishra?

By FPJ Web Desk

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is reportedly stuck in Goa with rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra.

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is reportedly stuck in Goa with rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra. The rumoured couple had reportedly traveled for a weekend gateway, however, couldn't make it back due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The two are reportedly stuck at Satyadeep Mishra's residence for two months now.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra are the new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Their Instagram posts reveal that the duo is stuck at the actor's beautiful home. Apart from posing in front of the same backgrounds, Masaba and Satyadeep also don't shy away from dropping cute comments on each other's social media.

Check out their posts here:

Nobody likes a chick with muscles â¢ But I love it â¢ I have my fathers Caribbean body all the way. I used to hate this same body when I was in school because I wanted to be dainty etc. Took me all those years to fall in complete,utter love with my genetics - Iâve had these arms since I was 17 or 18 maybe. A month in lockdown today. Worked out 27 out of the 30 days. I am not overweight or underweight or dieting ( and thankful for the food on my plate ) Infact I am eating everything that comes my way. Nothing was driving me except for the fear of being weak in body cos I was already feeling so weak in my mind at the beginning of this - so some lazy days some bad mood days some super chirpy days - a workout is always done. * this is hardly an issue as compared to the ones out there but I really felt like even if someone will feel as good as I feel as I write this,when they read it ....it will feel like a small victory for me. ð¤

On 3rd March, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her hubby, producer Madhu Mantena, were granted divorce by the Bandra court in Mumbai.

As per the media outlet Times of India, the two got divorced last year in September, however, the news had gone unreported.

The duo had got hitched in 2015, and three years later there was trouble in paradise. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce.

Masaba had taken to Instagram and announced her separation in mid 2018. Her post read, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."

