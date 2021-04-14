Masaba Gupta shares childhood pics in natural hair, netizens ask if she was in Jaden Smith's 'Karate Kid'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, has treated her fans with some unseen gems from her archive.
Masaba took to Instagram to share her mood amid COVID-19 pandemic through her childhood pictures. They show a young Masaba sporting cornrow braids.
Sharing it, she wrote, "February 2021 Vs April 2021 - swipe to enjoy"
The pictures received hilarious reactions on social media and a several Instagram users pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Masaba and young Jaden Smith.
A user wrote: "Oh God ! Have u watched the karate kid ? U resemble the kid in that movie"
"U look like Jaden Smith from Karate Kid," commented another.
"Someone said Jaden from karate kid and I can’t unsee it!" read a comment.
On the work front, Masaba recently made her acting debut with Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba', which is inspired from real moments from her life and also features her mother, actor Neena Gupta.
The show takes a leaf out of the duo's personal lives, picking up intimate, stressful moments and presenting them in a fictional setting with ease and a dash of humour.
Also featuring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Samran Sahu, 'Masaba Masaba' has been revived for a season 2.