Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena granted divorce after nearly 2 years of separation

On 3rd March, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her hubby, producer Madhu Mantena, were granted divorce by the Bandra court in Mumbai.

As per the media outlet Times of India, the two got divorced last year in September, however, the news had gone unreported.

The duo had got hitched in 2015, and three years later there was trouble in paradise. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce.