Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena granted divorce after nearly 2 years of separation

On 3rd March, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her hubby, producer Madhu Mantena, were granted divorce by the Bandra court in Mumbai.
As per the media outlet Times of India, the two got divorced last year in September, however, the news had gone unreported.
The duo had got hitched in 2015, and three years later there was trouble in paradise. The two got separated in August 2018 and in March 2019 they approached the Bandra Family Court, where they officially filed for divorce.
Masaba had taken to Instagram and announced her separation in mid 2018. Her post read, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."
Apart from being actor Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba is a celebrated Indian fashion designer. Her label offers outfits that are a perfect blend of traditional and modern.
