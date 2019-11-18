'Marjaavaan' mints Rs 24.42 crore at Box office on first weekend

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' has received a phenomenal response from mass centers and has garnered a business of 10.18 crore.
The buzz of the film has grown from word to word in single screens pan India. With this film, Sidharth has certainly found a strong holding in the mass markets.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office performance on Twitter.
The flick directed by Milap Milan Zaveri has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Tara Sutaria.
It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.
The movie hit the theatres on November 8.
