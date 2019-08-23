Marjaavaan First Look: Sidharth Malhotra faces dwarf Riteish Deshmukh in revenge saga, new release date out

Sidharth Malhotra is set to star in Milap Milan Zaveri’s revenge drama, Marjaavaan. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria & Rakul Preet Singh. As it marks the reunion of Ek Villain duo Riteish and Sidharth, their second outing is more intense.

And we finally have the first look of the film and it looks pretty intriguing. Sidharth Malhotra shared first look of Riteish Deshmukh as a dwarf and wrote, “Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019.”