'Marjaavaan' Box Office Collection: Sidharth, Tara starrer mints Rs 7.03 crore on opening day

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's latest outing 'Marjaavaan' has witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release.

The film managed to get a lukewarm start by earning a total of Rs 7.03 crores on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office performance on Twitter.

"#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes were ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities were good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.