Marital rape, Ramadan fasting, Terrorism: Irrfan Khan's honest-to-god comments that showed he was fearless

Irrfan Khan, a rare actor, who straddled multiple worlds, making his mark in both international and Indian cinema, in roles intense and light-hearted, died at the age of 53. Khan, son of a tire seller, a graduate of National School of Drama, didn’t elope with his career in today’s norms of nepotism or a chiselled body aided with the stereotypical standards of what defines a good looking star. His element was raw and emitted a hardworking spirit.

That being said, he wasn’t just an empowering persona onscreen, but also lived a fearless life in reality. His statements can be deemed as controversial, but he certainly didn’t lack a spine, and didn’t shy away from spitting fire. And it’s because of his honest-to-god comments, Irrfan leaves behind a legacy that is incomparable.

Ramadan 2016

While promoting his film Madari in 2016, he had questioned the true spirit of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We have forgotten the real meaning of rituals. We have made them a tamasha (mockery). Qurbani means sacrificing something close to your heart and sharing it with others," he said at an event in Jaipur.

Today, you buy a goat from the market for sacrifice. It is something to think about, it is a matter of common sense, we all should ask ourselves how sacrificing another life earns us any goodwill," Khan added.

Besides that he also criticised Muharram stating that it is an occasion of mourning instead people take out elaborate processions. "It is very important to understand the meaning of rituals and festivals or they will be misused."

The fiery statements did received flak from Muslim clerics, to which he said that they don't scare him.