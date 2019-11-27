'Mardaani' the franchise will tackle various societal issues: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 deals with the serious crimes committed by juveniles. It also focuses on the fact that because of the age and law these teenagers can escape easily with minor punishments in spite of committing heinous crimes like rape, sexual assaults, and others.
Rani feels through her franchise, she wants to keep highlighting social evils and keep sparking conversations that bring attention to the serious issues that the country is dealing with.
She says, “Yes, we would want Mardaani to be a franchise that stands for tackling various societal issues. While the first film spoke about child trafficking, this one takes a stand against rapes and highlights the rise of violent crimes committed against juveniles in India. Just today, I was shocked by reading how a 15-year-old boy attacked and raped a 29-year-old woman in the heart of my city.”
She further says, “This is a serious threat that can’t be ignored and all precautions must be taken to protect women at all costs. Mardaani series would stand for being a mirror of society to educate, create awareness and also leave a strong message for people to sit up and notice. Some films do have the responsibility to bring in social change and our intention is that through all these films we will try and bring out the hard reality, the threat that looms large next to us.”
Mardaani 2 is inspired by true crimes committed against women across the country. The thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. The actress is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2.
