'Mardaani' the franchise will tackle various societal issues: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 deals with the serious crimes committed by juveniles. It also focuses on the fact that because of the age and law these teenagers can escape easily with minor punishments in spite of committing heinous crimes like rape, sexual assaults, and others.

Rani feels through her franchise, she wants to keep highlighting social evils and keep sparking conversations that bring attention to the serious issues that the country is dealing with.

She says, “Yes, we would want Mardaani to be a franchise that stands for tackling various societal issues. While the first film spoke about child trafficking, this one takes a stand against rapes and highlights the rise of violent crimes committed against juveniles in India. Just today, I was shocked by reading how a 15-year-old boy attacked and raped a 29-year-old woman in the heart of my city.”